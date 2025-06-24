Comparing Pioneer Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Profitability

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Pioneer Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 4.64% 6.28% 6.25% Pioneer Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Pioneer Oil & Gas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust $61.63 million 1.00 $5.14 million $0.09 20.83 Pioneer Oil & Gas $220,000.00 2.10 -$140,000.00 N/A N/A

Permianville Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Oil & Gas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Permianville Royalty Trust beats Pioneer Oil & Gas on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Pioneer Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.