Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.244 per share on Saturday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This is a 6.1% increase from Charter Hall Group’s previous final dividend of $0.23.

The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82.

In related news, insider Stephen Conry purchased 6,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$16.07 ($10.43) per share, with a total value of A$99,830.48 ($64,824.99). 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Hall is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers. We've curated a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across our core sectors Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure.

