Keystone Financial Services Increases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.75.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,907.41. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,143,556 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $230.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

