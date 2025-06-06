Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $35.59 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,772.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathleen P. Gallagher sold 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $190,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,993.92. This represents a 10.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 31,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $979,632.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,353.26. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,257. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 646.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

