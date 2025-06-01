Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $169.75 and traded as high as $179.71. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $179.71, with a volume of 40 shares trading hands.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.72.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

