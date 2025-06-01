Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Sunrise Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02.

In other Sunrise Resources news, insider James Cole purchased 39,764,880 shares of Sunrise Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £795,297.60 ($1,070,099.03). Insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

