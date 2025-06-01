Short Interest in US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Rises By 42.9%

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Price Performance

UTHY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.89. 13,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,076. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $48.31.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.1588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

About US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

