Heidelberg Materials (ETR:HEI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Heidelberg Materials AG (ETR:HEI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €147.26 ($167.34) and traded as high as €178.00 ($202.27). Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at €174.90 ($198.75), with a volume of 373,193 shares trading hands.
Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €170.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €147.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30.
About Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Heidelberg Materials
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberg Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberg Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.