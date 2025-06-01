American National Bank & Trust Buys 192 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 40.6% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 36.5% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total value of $433,825.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,039,226.51. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total value of $67,518.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,621. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,038 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on ServiceNow from $716.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $1,011.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.43 billion, a PE ratio of 148.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $899.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $974.75. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $645.45 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

