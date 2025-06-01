Quent Capital LLC Purchases 634 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,400,439,000 after buying an additional 6,143,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,488,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,909,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,346 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Intel by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,263,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,268,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,246,569,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $918,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,853 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra Research raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

