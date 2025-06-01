Quent Capital LLC Sells 383 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in CVS Health by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 23,111 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 1.9%

CVS opened at $63.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.64. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,941.90. The trade was a 47.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.