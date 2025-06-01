Top Water Stocks To Follow Now – May 31st

Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Home Depot, Progressive, and RTX are the five Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are equity shares of companies whose core businesses involve the supply, treatment, infrastructure or management of water resources. By investing in utilities, pipeline operators, filtration-equipment manufacturers and desalination or wastewater-treatment providers, investors gain exposure to a sector driven by rising demand, aging infrastructure and growing concerns over water scarcity and quality. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NYSE KO traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $72.13. 28,013,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,764,664. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.26. The stock has a market cap of $310.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.62. 12,988,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,558,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $127.75 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.98 and its 200-day moving average is $147.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $367.85. 4,110,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $323.93 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $360.92 and its 200-day moving average is $386.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $7.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.82. 5,075,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. Progressive has a 52-week low of $201.34 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.72 and its 200-day moving average is $263.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PGR

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.43. 8,195,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,407,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. RTX has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $138.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.09 and its 200-day moving average is $125.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Featured Articles