Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Sprout Social’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Sprout Social stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.04. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.63 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $334,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,842.50. This represents a 10.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 23,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $581,218.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,358.76. This trade represents a 35.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,021 shares of company stock worth $3,738,636. 10.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sprout Social by 1,319.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Sprout Social by 85.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sprout Social by 2,392.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Sprout Social by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

