JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target to $400.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $355.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (down previously from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. HSBC set a $436.00 price objective on AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.10.

AppLovin Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $414.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $140.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.21, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.53. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 400,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.61, for a total transaction of $149,844,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 221,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,867,103.49. The trade was a 64.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at $21,359,201.85. This represents a 16.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,115,754 shares of company stock worth $411,165,970. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

