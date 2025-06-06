Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WGO. Citigroup dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised Winnebago Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Baird R W cut Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $921.15 million, a PE ratio of -49.80 and a beta of 1.12. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $65.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently -544.00%.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In related news, Director Kevin E. Bryant bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $143,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,320.60. This represents a 43.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,889,000 after acquiring an additional 50,634 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,003,000.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

