Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.57.

TSE LB opened at C$29.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$24.37 and a one year high of C$31.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,499.45%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business banking and real estate and commercial financing to its personal, business, and institutional customers across Canada and the United States. The company reports three operating segments: personal, business services, and capital markets. The personal segment offers financial services to retail clients.

