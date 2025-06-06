Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$78.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$78.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$73.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$66.30.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Aritzia

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$69.03 on Tuesday. Aritzia has a one year low of C$35.59 and a one year high of C$73.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$54.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.25, for a total value of C$1,023,750.00. Also, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.09, for a total value of C$640,900.00. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,042,550 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

See Also

