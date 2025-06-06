MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ (MLTX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MLTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.93. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 1.23.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,341,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,167 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,059,000 after buying an additional 363,394 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,772,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,965,000 after buying an additional 840,731 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,434,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,056,000 after buying an additional 123,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,280,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after buying an additional 149,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.