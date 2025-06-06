UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UBS. Morgan Stanley cut UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

