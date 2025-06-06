Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $371.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.39.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $310.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.22.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,924.85. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 360.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

