Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target to $9.50

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.25 to $9.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jones Trading dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGNC

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.71 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 48,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $420,497.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,691,421 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,362.70. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $71,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 374,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,288.72. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,384 shares of company stock worth $1,228,039. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.