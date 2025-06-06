Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CWH. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Camping World from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Camping World from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W cut Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.22.

NYSE CWH opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. Camping World has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.13.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $62,142,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,003,000 after buying an additional 1,630,307 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $33,698,000. Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in Camping World by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,875,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,623,000 after buying an additional 1,202,258 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Camping World by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,151,000 after buying an additional 975,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

