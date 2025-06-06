Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target Raised to $137.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.09.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.2%

Sun Communities stock opened at $124.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 0.86. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $147.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.63 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 606.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

