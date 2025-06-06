Real Asset Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To End on June 9th (NASDAQ:RAAQU)

Real Asset Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RAAQU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, June 9th. Real Asset Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Real Asset Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Real Asset Acquisition Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ RAAQU opened at $10.25 on Friday. Real Asset Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $10.29.
Real Asset Acquisition Company Profile
