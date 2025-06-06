State Street (NYSE:STT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.54.

Get State Street alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on State Street

State Street Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of STT stock opened at $96.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45. State Street has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.02.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,154.88. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 457,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,725,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,874,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,025,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of State Street by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 720,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,757,000 after buying an additional 254,510 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,070,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of State Street by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,736,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,458,000 after buying an additional 48,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.