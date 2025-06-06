National Bankshares Downgrades Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX) to Sector Perform

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$4.75.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LCX. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lycos Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Lycos Energy from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday.

LCX opened at C$1.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.22. Lycos Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.41 and a 1-year high of C$3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63.

Lycos Energy Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canada. The company operates heavy-oil development assets in the Gull Lake area of southwest Saskatchewan and heavy-oil assets in the Lloydminster area. Lycos Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

