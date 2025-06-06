Jackie Callaway Purchases 28,916 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Jackie Callaway acquired 28,916 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 865 ($11.75) per share, for a total transaction of £250,123.40 ($339,656.98).
Howden Joinery Group Trading Down 1.4%
Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 844.38 ($11.47) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 647.10 ($8.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 982.50 ($13.34). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 776.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 787.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.99.
About Howden Joinery Group
Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.
Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.
