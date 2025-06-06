Jackie Callaway Purchases 28,916 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Jackie Callaway acquired 28,916 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 865 ($11.75) per share, for a total transaction of £250,123.40 ($339,656.98).

Howden Joinery Group Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 844.38 ($11.47) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 647.10 ($8.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 982.50 ($13.34). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 776.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 787.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.99.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.

Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.

Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.

