LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 79,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,847,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 18.3% during the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $766.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $726.71 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $772.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $799.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Hsbc Global Res lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

