Insider Buying: CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Insider Buys £12,480 in Stock

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) insider David Wilton bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,248 ($16.95) per share, with a total value of £12,480 ($16,947.31).
CVS Group Price Performance
Shares of CVSG opened at GBX 1,288 ($17.49) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £923.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. CVS Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 791 ($10.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,342 ($18.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,132.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,001.56.
About CVS Group
