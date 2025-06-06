Insider Buying: CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Insider Buys £12,480 in Stock

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) insider David Wilton bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,248 ($16.95) per share, with a total value of £12,480 ($16,947.31).

CVS Group Price Performance

Shares of CVSG opened at GBX 1,288 ($17.49) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £923.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. CVS Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 791 ($10.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,342 ($18.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,132.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,001.56.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

