Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Upgraded at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday,Stock Target Advisor reports. Redburn Partners currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAP. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $35.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.01.

NYSE:AAP opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.04.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.82%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is -17.04%.

In other news, CEO Shane M. Okelly acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $55,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,021.59. This represents a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 180,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 23,018 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 192,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $1,068,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 327.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after acquiring an additional 278,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

