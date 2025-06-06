Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the coupon company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GRPN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Groupon from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Groupon Stock Performance

GRPN opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 0.83. Groupon has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The coupon company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.51 million. Groupon had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 91.94%. Research analysts expect that Groupon will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Groupon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Groupon by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,446 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Groupon by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,838 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 383.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

