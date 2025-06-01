Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 3,925 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,023,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after buying an additional 2,998,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.69.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

