Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s 8th Largest Position

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $540.33 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

