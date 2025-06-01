Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Adobe by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $414.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.88.

Read Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.