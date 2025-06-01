Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (LON:BGCG) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.20 Per Share

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (LON:BGCG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Monday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This is a 10.0% increase from Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Stock Performance

BGCG stock opened at GBX 248 ($3.34) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £144.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 246.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 241.58. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust has a one year low of GBX 175.78 ($2.37) and a one year high of GBX 285.88 ($3.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (LON:BGCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX 2.53 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust had a net margin of 107.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.72%.

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Company Profile

The Trust aims to produce long term capital growth by investing in an actively managed portfolio of Chinese companies. Up to a maximum of 20% of assets may be invested in companies not listed on a public market (measured at time of purchase). We invest on a long-term (5 year) perspective, and have a strong preference for growth.

