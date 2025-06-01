iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Raised by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $105.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.