Dudley & Shanley Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,149 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 5.4% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $34,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (up from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.84.

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $162.40 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.25 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.15. The firm has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

