iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Iowa State Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

Iowa State Bank reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,917 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.6% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 18.4%

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $82.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $83.19.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

