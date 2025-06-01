Woodstock Corp Sells 29 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Woodstock Corp reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $752.04 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $761.02. The company has a market capitalization of $210.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Scotiabank upgraded Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.33.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.13, for a total transaction of $4,431,960.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,190 shares in the company, valued at $24,119,224.70. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800. This trade represents a 99.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,804 shares of company stock worth $138,081,963. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

