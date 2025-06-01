Advisory Alpha LLC Has $634,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,466 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,761 shares of company stock worth $16,474,587 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $72.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.29.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 81.60%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
