Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,581 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,225,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,070 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 28.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,422 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $133.68 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $99.71 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 20.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Eric Shroff sold 562 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $77,651.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,294.90. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 949 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $131,123.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,277,222.77. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,278 shares of company stock valued at $12,745,859. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.59.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

