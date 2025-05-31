Vident Advisory LLC Sells 45,219 Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,219 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMTG opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 25.67, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.91 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 89.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%. Analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Claros Mortgage Trust news, CEO Richard Mack acquired 115,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $366,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,564,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,289.39. This represents a 4.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mike Mcgillis purchased 24,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $79,579.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,618.50. This represents a 5.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 169,115 shares of company stock worth $547,930 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.94.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

