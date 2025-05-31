Vident Advisory LLC Has $173,000 Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SILV opened at $11.55 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.21.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

