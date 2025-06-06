Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report) by 89.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UYLD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 55,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 60,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 159,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000.

Shares of NASDAQ UYLD opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $51.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.2231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th.

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

