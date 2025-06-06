Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,657 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Prologis by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Prologis by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,628,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $107.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $132.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.