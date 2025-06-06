Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,483 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $476,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $135.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.45. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.84.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.