Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,359,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,390,000 after acquiring an additional 706,567 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,152,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,715,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,305,000 after buying an additional 247,647 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,035,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,489,000 after buying an additional 275,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,145,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,007,000 after buying an additional 1,420,625 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $20.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.