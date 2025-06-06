Diligent Investors LLC Sells 700 Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUSA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 2.0%

BATS DUSA opened at $43.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.26. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.83 and a 12 month high of $46.24.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

