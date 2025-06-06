RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,052 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,188,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 399,008 shares during the last quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,788 shares of company stock worth $6,517,070 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $93.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Arete Research raised Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.