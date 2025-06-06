Diligent Investors LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,145,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $71,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.4%

AVGO stock opened at $259.93 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $265.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 212.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

